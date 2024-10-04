Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NAPA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

