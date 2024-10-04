Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Stock Price Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. 157,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,463,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,216.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 1,011,268 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,206,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after buying an additional 1,099,217 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Further Reading

