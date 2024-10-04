Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $36,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $4,117,609.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,294.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,608,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,294.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,374 shares of company stock valued at $18,444,907 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $283.66 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $140.16 and a one year high of $297.56. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.84.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

