E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 87,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 128,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

E3 Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 31.63 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of C$89.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.46.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). On average, analysts expect that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

