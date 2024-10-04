Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

