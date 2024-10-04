eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get eBay alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on eBay

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $97,557,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $71,593,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.3 %

eBay stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

About eBay

(Get Free Report

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.