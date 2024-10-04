eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 40,340.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

