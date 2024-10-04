Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.30 ($0.30), with a volume of 80000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.30).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.49 million, a P/E ratio of -743.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

