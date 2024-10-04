ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.60 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 70.83 ($0.95), with a volume of 183770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.99).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EAH
ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other ECO Animal Health Group news, insider David Hallas bought 18,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £19,999.10 ($26,751.07). 21.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About ECO Animal Health Group
ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.
See Also
