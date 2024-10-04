ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.60 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 70.83 ($0.95), with a volume of 183770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.99).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EAH

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.26. The firm has a market cap of £47.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,525.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

In other ECO Animal Health Group news, insider David Hallas bought 18,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £19,999.10 ($26,751.07). 21.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ECO Animal Health Group

(Get Free Report)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.