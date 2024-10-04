EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Shares Up 9.4% – Time to Buy?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

EcoSynthetix Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

