Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 503,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 958,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 125,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $3,573,878.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,247.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 125,092 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $3,573,878.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,247.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $359,566.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,176 shares of company stock worth $7,893,316. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,586,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,181 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 651,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 178,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,078,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.