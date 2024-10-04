EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 1,475,925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,132,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EHang Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 110.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EHang

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its position in shares of EHang by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,693,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,742,000 after purchasing an additional 520,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EHang by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of EHang by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of EHang by 34.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

