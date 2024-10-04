Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,374,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,948,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,732 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $11,431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,992,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $6,910,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

EGO opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.95. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.