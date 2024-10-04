Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.
Electrolux Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.
About Electrolux
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
