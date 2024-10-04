Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Upgraded by Barclays to Strong-Buy

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS ELMTY opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elementis has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

