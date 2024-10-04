Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Upgraded by Barclays to Strong-Buy

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elementis
Elementis Price Performance
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elementis
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.