Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) Stock Price Up 54.9% – Here’s Why

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) was up 54.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 513,388,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,484% from the average daily volume of 4,850,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Elevai Labs Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter. Elevai Labs had a negative net margin of 191.96% and a negative return on equity of 216.19%.
Institutional Trading of Elevai Labs
About Elevai Labs
Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.
