Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 631,312 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,249,376,018.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $884.95. 1,301,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $898.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $846.49. The stock has a market cap of $841.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $531.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.