Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was down 0.6% during trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $877.74 and last traded at $880.00. Approximately 588,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,023,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $885.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.92 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $898.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $846.49.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 631,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

