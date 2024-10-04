Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Embecta worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Embecta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,730,000 after buying an additional 187,916 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Embecta by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,163,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Embecta by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 95.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 313,951 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 63,169 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. Embecta had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

