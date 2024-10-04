Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Embraer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ERJ

Embraer Stock Performance

NYSE ERJ opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.69. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 35.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Embraer by 424.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 526,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 426,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.