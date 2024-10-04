Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Embraer worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Embraer

About Embraer

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.