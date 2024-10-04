EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
EMCOR Group has raised its dividend by an average of 29.2% annually over the last three years. EMCOR Group has a payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $19.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
EME traded up $9.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $440.34. The stock had a trading volume of 93,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,949. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.31 and a 200-day moving average of $372.77. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $191.50 and a one year high of $443.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity at EMCOR Group
In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
EMCOR Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
