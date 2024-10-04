Emily M. Leproust Sells 13,605 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 13,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $587,872.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,823,676.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Twist Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. 341,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,825. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWST
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.