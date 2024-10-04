Emily M. Leproust Sells 13,605 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 13,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $587,872.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,823,676.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. 341,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,825. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 407.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 388,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after buying an additional 150,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

