Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.07 and traded as high as $22.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 68,915 shares.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $551.43 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
