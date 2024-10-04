Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 16427895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.38.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

