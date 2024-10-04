Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares traded.

Encanto Potash Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Encanto Potash

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

