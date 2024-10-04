Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $42.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.31.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Endava has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
