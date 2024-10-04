Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. 3,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 19,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Endesa Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

