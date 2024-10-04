Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 25,000 shares.
Enertopia Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Enertopia Company Profile
Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada.
