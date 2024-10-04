Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

ENPH opened at $106.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

