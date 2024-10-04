Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.27.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

