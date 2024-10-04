EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 50,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 731% from the average daily volume of 6,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

EnQuest Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company, explores, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Golden Eagle, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, and Alba; and PM8/Seligi projects.

