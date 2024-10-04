Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 1,029.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,029.80 ($13.77).

ENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Entain from GBX 1,020 ($13.64) to GBX 1,030 ($13.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($15.25) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entain Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 369,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.46), for a total transaction of £2,612,152.90 ($3,494,051.50). In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 369,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.46), for a total value of £2,612,152.90 ($3,494,051.50). Also, insider Amanda Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.91) per share, for a total transaction of £74,100 ($99,117.17). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 759.20 ($10.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 652.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 704.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,186.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 498.50 ($6.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,034 ($13.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Entain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is -2,968.75%.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

