Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Decreased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,623,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

EPD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

