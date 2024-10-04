Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,730 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEMA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 298,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS JEMA opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

