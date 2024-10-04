Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,454 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 272,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,258,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,567,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000.

Shares of HEZU stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $427.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $37.81.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

