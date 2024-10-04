Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 622,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,766 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,859,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS:QJUN opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $338.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

