Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,655 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Belden worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Belden by 33,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Belden in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,137 shares of company stock worth $1,095,457. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Price Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $115.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $118.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

