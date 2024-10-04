Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,964 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period.

Shares of LDP stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

