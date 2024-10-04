Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,801 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BAPR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $248.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.