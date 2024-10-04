Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,112 Shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 11.96% of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000.

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TDVI opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.18. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Company Profile

The FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. TVDI is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US technology companies.

