Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.92% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DIVB stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.