Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of International Money Express worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in International Money Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in International Money Express by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $171.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.89 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMXI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMXI

About International Money Express

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.