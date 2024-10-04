Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Mosaic by 1,795.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,544 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,936,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 88.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,128,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 530,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

