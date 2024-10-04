Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $30.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

