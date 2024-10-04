Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,623,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USTB stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.2377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.