Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $37.33 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

