Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PSFD opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (PSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

