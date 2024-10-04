Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.63. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $898.85 million, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

