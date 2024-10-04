Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWK. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

RWK opened at $114.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average is $111.95.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

